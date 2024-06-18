Creative UK, the national membership body for the cultural and creative industries, is to host an online general election debate on June 20, in which party representatives will answer questions on key issues.

It will be attended by Lucy Frazer, the Conservative secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS); Chris Bryant (Labour’s shadow minister for creative industries and digital); Tim Clement-Jones (Liberal Democrats, Lords spokesperson for science, innovation and technology); and Jack Lenox (Green Party, culture, sport and digital inclusion spokesperson).

David Bull, Reform UK deputy leader, has been invited but has yet to confirm.

“In just a matter of weeks, we’ll have a new UK government,” said Caroline Norbury, chief executive of Creative UK. ”It’s vital that whoever that is, fully understands the creative economy, and how to unlock it, by prioritising some of the real solutions we know are possible.”

Creative UK members will be able to stream the event live, with questions sourced from the Creative UK membership. A public recording will be made available after the event.

It will be hosted by Creative UK’s director of policy, Lara Carmona, and chaired by Norbury.

“Creative UK’s membership spans everyone from publicly funded arts organisations to tech start-ups,” noted Norbury. ”We represent the breadth of a varied, innovation-fuelled sector which is driving growth in our economy and creating the jobs and meaningful work of tomorrow,

”But the sector is also facing some very real issues – from outdated funding models which are no longer fit for purpose, to how we protect IP in the age of AI, to an urgent need to invest more in creative education, skills and R&D [reserach and development].”