Dark Star Pictures has acquired US distribution rights to Esben Tonnesen and Julie R. Olgaard’s crime thriller The Angel Maker.

Plans are underway for a late summer 2024 theatrical release.

A debut directorial feature for Danish actress Olgaard and a second feature for Tonnesen, The Angel Maker follows a detective suffering from postpartum depression who becomes involved in a case with her partner.

The film is written by Yusuf Othman and Olgaard based on Olgaard’s original idea.

It is produced by Olgaard for Denmark’s HitHero Productions. The Angel Maker was number one on Netflix in Denmark for two weeks in summer 2023. REinvent Studios handles world sales on the film, with distribution already in place for Russia, France and Germany.