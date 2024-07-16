Dennis Davidson’s UK and US-based Elizabeth Bay Productions (EBP) is partnering with Atlanta-based finance platform FilmHedge, to back the fledgling company’s film and TV production slate.

EBP has been building its development slate in close collaboration with UK-based sales agent WestEnd Films, with which it has signed a first-look deal.

UK-based Davidson, founder of publicity agency DDA, is the head of EBP. US-based Grant Hill, who has regularly worked with the Wachowskis and Terrence Malick, and was named as a producer on the re-started production of Alec Baldwin’s Rust in February 2023, is part of the EBP management team, serving as executive producer/producer.

Rounding out the team are two Los Angeles-based executives, head of business development, Eugin Koh, and head of strategy and operations, Clayton Heinz.

EBP film projects in the works include The Dimona Affair, a whistleblower story set in Israel that is inspired by true events, written and directed by Fred Schepisi, and starring Jeff Wilbusch. Producers are Schepisi, Wilbusch, Simon Moseley and EBP’s Davidson.

The partnership with be managed by FilmHedge’s chief operating office Chandler Heinz Laun, who will have oversight over EBP’s creative packaging and individual project financing plans. Prior to FilmHedge, Laun worked at ICM Partners.