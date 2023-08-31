France’s Dinard Festival of British Film has unveiled the line-up of its 34th edition, which includes Cannes titles Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.

Also on the line-up is Charlotte Regan’s Sundance title Scrapper. The comedy drama stars Harris Dickinson and follows a young girl forced to confront reality when her estranged father returns, and is currently on release in the UK and Ireland through Picturehouse Entertainment.

Following its opening of Edinburgh, Johnny Barrington debut Silent Roar will play at Dinard, alongside Michael Winterbottom’s latest Shoshana. The thriller premieres next month at Toronto and is set during the leadup to the 1948 partition of Palestine, starring Douglas Booth and Harry Melling.

The festival, which celebrates UK and Irish cinema for French audiences in a coastal French setting, runs from September 28 to October 1. Prizes awarded at the festival include the Golden Hitchcock for best film – awarded to Frances O’Connor’s Emily last year; an award for best performance; the special jury prize; and audience awards for feature and short.

This year there is also a new prize for debut filmmakers, the Talents de Demain award, in which Naqqash Khalid’s In Camera, Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Lisa Selby, Alexander Fry and Josie Cole’s Blue Bag Life and Leo Leigh’s Sweet Sue will compete. A new critics award has also been added.

UK filmmaker Carol Morley will be spotlighted, with four of her films presented: Typist Artist Pirate King; Dreams Of A Life; Out Of Blue; and The Falling.

Dominique Green returns as artistic director. Green was re-selected in the role, after her three-year tenure came to an end last year. Dinard is financed by public body Ville de Dinard, and thus the artistic director role goes out to tender every three years. Additional venues for this year’s festival are L’ourse plus Le Vauban in nearby Saint-Malo.

The jury for this year’s edition is headed up by French actor Catherine Frot. She is joined by Alice Isaaz, Nolwenn Leroy, Thierry Godard, Jonathan Zaccaï. UK jurors will be announced soon.

Dinard 2023 line-up

*denotes in competition

Special screening

The Old Oak (UK-Fr-Belg)

Dir. Ken Loach

The Zone Of Interest (US-UK-Pol)

Dir. Jonathan Glazer

Being There

How To Have Sex (UK-Greece)

Dir. Molly Manning Walker

In Camera (UK)

Dir. Naqqash Khalid

Rye Lane (UK)

Dir. Raine Allen-Miller

The Trouble With Jessica (UK)*

Dir. Matt Winn

Dinard loves cinema

Cannes Uncut (UK)

Dirs. Richard Blanshard, Roger Penny

Ken Loach : Le Vent De La Révolte (Fr)

Dir. Pierre Chassagnieux

My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock (UK)

Dir. Mark Cousins

Scala!! (UK)

Dirs. Ali Catterall, Jane Giles

Irish Eyes In Dinard

Barber (Ire)

Dir. Fintan Connolly

Lies We Tell (Ire)

Dir. Lisa Mulcahy

My Sailor, My Love (Fin-Ire)

Dir. Klaus Härö

It’s A Family Affair

Blue Bag Life (UK)

Dirs. Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Lisa Selby, Alexander Fry

Girl (UK)*

Dir. Adura Onashile

Little English (UK)

Dir. Pravesh Kumar

Scrapper (UK)*

Dir. Charlotte Regan

Silent Roar (UK)*

Dir. Johnny Barrington

Silver Haze (Neth-UK)*

Dir. Sacha Polak

Sweet Sue (UK)

Dir. Leo Leigh

The Effects Of Lying (UK)*

Dir. Isher Sahota

The Past Is A Foreign Country

Dead Shot (UK)

Dirs. Tom and Charles Guard

Detectorists (UK) – feature length special of TV series

Dir. Mackenzie Crook

Kensuke’s. Kingdom (Fr-UK-Lux)

Dirs. Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry

Mad About The Boy: The Noel Coward Story (UK)

Dir. Barnaby Thompson

Shoshana (UK-It)

Dir. Michael Winterbottom