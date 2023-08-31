Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, David Fincher’s The Killer and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla are among the titles screening at the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 4-15).

The selection comprises 171 features, up from last year’s 164, and includes 14 world premieres, six international and 22 European.

This year’s festival marks the first edition under new director Kristy Matheson who officially took over the role from Tricia Tuttle in April. Matheson has kept the size and structure largely unchanged with thematic strands (Love, Debate, Laugh, Dare, Thrill, Cult, Journey, Create, Experimenta, Family and Treasures) all still in place.

Scroll down for full line-up

Over 90 countries are represented this year, a noticeable increase from last year’s approximately 60 , while 39% of the filmmakers are women or non-binary – a slight decrease from 2022 where it was 41%.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the international premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn from Amazon and MGM, and close with the world premiere of The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya for Netflix. Also world premiering as a Headline Gala is The Book Of Clarence, the second feature from Jeymes Samuel who previously opened LFF in 2021 with his debut The Harder They Fall, and the already announced Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

Further world premieres include Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Julia Jackman’s Bonus Track.

Theresa Ikoko’s Grime Kids will also world premiere as a series special presentation alongside J Blakeson’s Culprits starring Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Gemma Arterton.

Auteurs and debuts

Many notable filmmakers will present their work at LFF after other festival outings including including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man fresh from Venice while Todd Haynes’ May December, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves and Jonathan Glazer’s Zone Of Interest all premiered in Cannes.



This year’s line-up presents 47 debut features, up from last year’s 39, 11 of which will compete for the already announced Sutherland trophy for first feature. Additionally, former Screen Star Of Tomorrow Adura Onashile will screen Girl in the Love strand having premiered at Sundance and opened Glasgow Film Festival. Other debuts include Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species Of Bees which won the guild film prize at Berlinale; Noora Niasari’s Shayda, recently selected as Australia’s Oscar entry; Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Cannes competition title Banel & Adama; and Chris Pine’s Pool Man.

In addition to the in-person programme presented at London’s BFI Southbank and Royal Festival Hall, events and screenings will also take place at other various locations around the country including Glasgow Film Theatre, HOME in Manchester, MAC in Birmingham and Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast. A collection of 14 short films will also be available for free online for the duration of the festival.

The full industry programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

Matheson said: “In preparing this 2023 festival, my colleagues and I have been endlessly buoyed by the artistry, ideas and talented individuals and communities that have come into our orbit. It’s now time to share all this wonder and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it all this October here in London and across the UK with LFF on Tour and online at BFI Player.”

LFF 2023

*world premiere

Headline Galas

Saltburn (UK-US) - opening night

Dir. Emerald Fennell

The Kitchen* (UK-US) - closing night

Dirs. Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Kaluuya

One Life (UK)

Dir. James Hawes

All Of Us Strangers (UK)

Dir. Andrew Haigh

The Bikeriders (US)

Dir. Jeff Nichols

The Book Of Clarence* (US)

Dir. Jeymes Samuel

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget* (UK-US)

Dir. Sam Fell

The Holdovers (US)

Dir. Alexander Payne

The Killer (US)

Dir. David Fincher

Killers Of The Flower Moon (US)

Dir. Martin Scorsese

Maestro (US)

Dir. Bradley Cooper

May December (US)

Dir. Todd Haynes

Nyad (US)

Dirs. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Poor Things (UK-Ire-US)

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Special Presentations

Cobweb (S. Kor)

Dir. Kim Jee-woon

The End We Start From (UK)

Dir. Mahalia Belo

Fallen Leaves (Fin)

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Foe (Aus)

Dir. Garth Davis

Grime Kids* (UK) - series

Dir. Abdou Cisse

Hit Man (US)

Dir. Richard Linklater

Housekeeping For Beginners (North Macedonia-Poland-Croatia-Serbia-Kosovo)

Dir. Goran Stolevski

Les Indesirables (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Ladj Ly

Memory (Mex-US)

Dir. Michel Franco

Occupied City (UK-Neth)

Dir. Steve McQueen

Priscilla (US-It)

Dir. Sofia Coppola

The Zone Of Interest (US-UK-Pol)

Dir. Jonathan Glazer

The Boy And The Heron (Jap)

Dir. Hayao Miyazaki

Love

20,000 Species Of Bees (Sp)

Dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Ama Gloria (Fr)

Dir. Marie Amachoukeli

Banel & Adama (Fr-Sen-Mali)

Dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switz-Ger-Georgia)

Dir. Elene Naveriani

The Eternal Memory (Chile)

Dir. Maite Alberdi

Fancy Dance (US)

Dir. Erica Tremblay

Girl (UK)

Dir. Adura Onashile

Goodbye Julia (Sudan-Egypt-Germany-France-Saudi Arabia-Swe)

Dir. Mohamed Kordofani

Monster (Jap)

Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Our Body (Fr)

Dir. Claire Simon

Perfect Days (Jap)

Dir. Wim Wenders

Robot Dreams (Sp-Fr)

Dir. Pablo Berger

Silver Haze (Neth-UK)

Dir. Sacha Polak

Slow (Lith-Sp-Swe)

Dir. Marija Kavtaradze

Totem (Mex-Den-Fr)

Dir. Lila Avilés

Unicorns (UK)

Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

Debate

Allensworth (US)

Dir. James Benning

Fire Through Dry Grass (US)

Dirs. Alexis Neophytides, Andres ‘Jay’ Molina

Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-S. Arabia)

Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

The Goldman Case (Fr)

Dir. Cédric Kahn

High & Low - John Galliano (Fr-US-UK)

Dir. Kevin Macdonald

Kidnapped (It-Fr-Ger)

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

The Mission (US)

Dirs. Jesse Moss, Amanda McBaine

On The Adamant (Fr-Jap)

Dir. Nicolas Philibert

The Pigeon Tunnel (UK)

Dir. Errol Morris

The Rye Horn (Sp-Port-Bel)

Dir. Jaione Camborda

Shoshana (UK-It)

Dir. Michael Winterbottom

Wilding* (UK)

Dir. David Allen

Youth (Spring) (Fr-Lux-Neth)

Dir. Wang Bing

Laugh

Asog (Phil-Can)

Dir. Seán Devlin

Bonus Track* (UK)

Dir. Julia Jackman

The Book Of Solutions (Fr)

Dir. Michel Gondry

Daaaaaali! (Fr)

Dir. Quentin Dupieux

The Hypnosis (Swe-Nor-Fr)

Dir. Ernst De Geer

Molli And Max In The Future (US)

Dir. Michael Lukk Litwak

The Nature Of Love (Can-Fr)

Dir. Monia Chokri

The Practice (Arg-Chile-Port)

Dir. Martín Rejtman

Poolman (US)

Dir. Chris Pine

Shortcomings (US)

Dir. Randall Park

Terrestial Verses (Iran)

Dirs. Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami

Dare

Animalia (Fr-Mor-Qat)

Dir. Sofia Alaoui

Behind The Mountains (Tun-Fr-Bel-It-S. Arabia-Qat)

Dir. Mohamed Ben Attia

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (Rom-Lux-Fr-Cro)

Dir. Radu Jude

Eileen (US)

Dir. William Oldroyd

Foremost By Night (Sp-Port-Fr)

Dir. Víctor Iriarte

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Viet-Sing-Fr-Sp)

Dir. Thien An Pham

Last Summer (Fr)

Dir. Catherine Breillat

Little Girl Blue (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Mona Achache

Music (Ger-Fr-Serb)

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Omen (Bel-Neth-Congo-Fr-S. Afr)

Dir. Baloji

The Peasants (Pol-Serb-Lith)

Dir. DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

Power Alley (Bra-Fr-Uru)

Dir. Lillah Halla

A Prince (Fr)

Dir. Pierre Creton

Red Island (Fr-Bel-Mad)

Dir. Robin Campillo

Samsara (Sp)

Dir. Lois Patiño

Thrill

The Animal Kingdom (Fr)

Dir. Thomas Cailley

The Buckingham Murders* (Ind-UK)

Dir. Hansal Mehta

Copa ’71 (UK)

Dirs. Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine

Culprits* (UK)

Dir. J Blakeson

Gassed Up* (UK)

Dir. George Amponsah

Lost In The Night (Mex-Ger-Neth)

Dir. Amat Escalante

Lubo (It-Switz)

Dir. Giorgio Diritti

Only The River Flows (Chi)

Dir. Shujun Wei

Shame On Dry Land (Swe-Malta)

Dir. Axel Petersén

Stolen (Ind)

Dir. Karan Tejpal

Unmoored* (UK-Pol-Swe)

Dir. Caroline Ingvarsson

Cult

The Beast (Fr-Can)

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

Birth/Rebirth (US)

Dir. Laura Moss

Late Night With The Devil (Australia)

Dirs. Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes

Nightwatch - Demons Are Forever* (Den)

Dir. Ole Bornedal

Red Rooms (Can)

Dir. Pascal Plante

Scala!!! (UK)

Dirs. Jane Giles, Ali Catterall

Stopmotion (UK)

Dir. Robert Morgan

Vincent Must Die (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Stéphan Castang

Journey

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt (US)

Dir. Raven Jackson

The Bride (Rwa)

Dir. Myriam U. Birara

The Delinquents (Arg)

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

The Echo (Mex-Ger)

Dir. Tatiana Huezo

Expats (US-Hong Kong)

Dir. Lulu Wang

Haar* (UK)

Dir. Ben Hecking

How To Have Sex (UK-Gre)

Dir. Molly Manning Walker

If Only I Could Hibernate (Mon-Fr-Switz-Qat)

Dir. Zoljargal Purevdash

Inshallah A Boy (Jor-Fr-S. Ara-Qat-Egy)

Dir. Amjad Al Rasheed

The Lost Boys (Bel-Fr)

Dir. Zeno Graton

The New Boy (Australia)

Dir. Warwick Thornton

Ramona (Dom Rep-UK)

Dir. Victoria Linares Villegas

The Settlers (Chile-Arg-Fr-Den-UK-Tai-Swe-Ger)

Dir. Felipe Gálvez Haberle

Shayda (Australia)

Dir. Noora Niasari

The Spectre Of Boko Haram (Cam-Fr)

Dir. Cyrielle Raingo

The Sweet East (US)

Dir. Sean Price Williams

That They May Face The Rising Sun (Ire-UK)

Dir. Pat Collins

Create

Anita (US)

Dirs. Alexis Bloom, Svetlana Zill

Anselm (Ger)

Dir. Wim Wenders

Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol-Fr)

Dir. Lea Glob

Close Your Eyes (Sp-Arg)

Dir. Víctor Erice

The Daughters Of Fire (Port)

Dir. Pedro Costa

Croma Kid (Dom Reb)

Dir. Pablo Chea

Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (US)

Dirs. Michèle Stephenson, Joe Brewster

In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon

Dir. Alex Gibney

Menu-Plaisirs Les Troisgros (US)

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

The Pot Au Feu (Fr)

Dir. Anh Hung Tran

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Jap)

Dir. Neo Sora

Swan Song (Can)

Dir. Chelsea McMullan

They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth)

Dirs. Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

This Is Going To Be Big (Australia)

Dir. Thomas Charles Hyland

You Can Call Me Bill (US)

Dir. Alexandre O. Philippe

Experimenta

The Lost Art Of The Future (Can)

Dir. Theo Cuthand

A Radical Duet (UK)

Dir. Onyeka Igwe

Speech For A Melting Statue (Bel-Congo)

Dir. Collectif Faire-part

Wells Of Despair (Neth)

Dir. sata taas

The Archive: Queer Nigerians (UK)

Dir. Simisolaoluwa Akande

Everything Worthwhile Is Done With Other People (UK)

Dir. Rehana Zaman

Night Fishing With The Ancestors (Australia)

Dir. Elizabeth Povinelli

Minevissam (UK)

Dir. Niki Kohandel

Notes From Gog Magog (Indo)

Dir. Riar Rizaldi

Coders (Lith)

Dir. Anastasia Sosunova

Platform Ghosts - Turker, Farmer, Bot (Ind)

Dir. Aarti Sunder

Onset (UK-Pol)

Dirs. Anna Engelhardt, Mark Cinkevich

Gush (US)

Dir. Fox Maxy

Pacific Club (Fr-Qat)

Dir. Valentin Noujaïm

It Can’t Be That Nothing Can Be Returned (Ukr)

Dir. Dana Kavelina

Timekeepers Of The Anthropocene (Mex-US)

Dir. Federico Cuatlacuatl

Tristxtotl (UK)

Dir. Mădălina Zaharia

Mangosteen (Thai)

Dir. Tulapop Saenjaroen

The Goose’s Excuse (Egy-UK)

Dirs. Mahdy Abo Bahat, Abdo Zin Eldin

Room In A Crowd (Phil)

Dir. John Torres

Temp (Jap)

Dir. Yu Araki

All Of The Days Of May (Can)

Dir. Miryam Charles

Wood For The Trees (Ger)

Dir. Rob Crosse

Sunflower Siege Engine (US)

Dir. Sky Hopinka

A Throwing Forth (US-China)

Dir. Xiao Zhang

Levitate (It-Sp-Fr)

Dir. Iván Argote

Desert Dreaming (Sri Lanka)

Dir. Abdul Halik Azeez

Khabur (Ger-Iran)

Dir. Nafis Fathollahzadeh

LFF Expanded

Colored (Fr-Tai)

Lead Artists - Pierre-Alain Giraud, Stéphane Foenkinos, Tania de Montaigne

Consensus Gentium (UK-Australia-US)

Lead Artist - Karen Palmer

Flow (Neth-Fr)

Lead Artist - Adriaan Lokman

Forager (US)

Lead Artists - Winslow Porter, Elie Zananiri

The Fury (US)

Lead Artist - Shirin Neshat

The Imaginary Friend (Neth-Bel)

Lead Artist - Steye Hallema

Letters From Drancy (UK-US)

Lead Artist - Darren Emerson

Murals (Pol-Ukr-US)

Lead Artists - Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro, Artem Ivaneko

Things Fall Apart: A Musical Installation In Mixed Reality (Ger-Isr-Ind)

Lead Artist - CyberRäuber

Haunted Hotel - A Melodrama In Augmented Reality (Ger)

Lead Artist - Guy Maddin

Fleeting Figures (Swe-UK)

Lead Artists - Åsa Cederqvist, Lundahl & Setil, Untold Garden, Pastelae, Oscar Häggström, SONG

Ghosts Of Solid Air (UK)

Lead Artist - Amy Rose

My Trip 2023* (UK)

Lead Artist - Bjarne Melgaard

Elsewhere India (Ind-UK-US)

Lead Artists - Murthovic, Thiruda

Family

Dancing Queen (Nor)

Dir. Aurora Gossé

Deep Sea 3D (China)

Dir. Xiaopeng Tian

Kensuke’s Kingdom (UK-Lux-Fr)

Dirs. Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle

The Sacred Cave (Cam-Burkina Faso-Fr)

Dir. Daniel Minlo

Treasures

The Black Pirate (US)

Dir. Albert Parker

The Dupes (Syria)

Dir. Tewfik Saleh

Macario (Mex)

Dir. Roberto Gavaldón

Peeping Tom (UK)

Dir. Michael Powell

Pressure (UK)

Dir. Horace Ové

The Stranger And The Dog (Iran)

Dir. Bahram Beyzaie