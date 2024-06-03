Spanish director Jonás Trueba’s The Other Way Around has sold widely for Memento International, after receiving the Europa Cinemas Label award for best European Film at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Wanted Cinema has snapped up the film for Italy, Piffl Medien will release it in Germany, Panda Lichtspiele Filmverleih in Austria, Vedette in Benelux, Leopardo in Portugal, Rosebud in Greece, New Horizons in Poland, Hugoeast in China, Kino Pavasaris in the Baltics, Discovery for ex-Yugoslavia and PT Falcon in Indonesia. Elastica and Filmin are handling Spanish distribution and Arizona Distribution will distribute the film in France.

Trueba’s eighth feature is a relationship-focused comedy drama about a couple who decide to throw a party to celebrate their recent breakup after 15 years together.

Winning the Europa Cinemas Label means the film will now receive the support of the group’s network representing independent exhibitors across the continent.

Starring and co-written by Itsaso Arana and Vito Sanz The Other Way Around is produced by Trueba and Javier Lafuente of Spain’s Los Ilusos Films and Sylvie Pialat and Alejandro Arenas of France’s Les Films du Worso.

Memento International is in negotiations for the title in Hungary, South Korea, Israël and Scandinavia among other territories.