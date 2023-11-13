US producer of Ti West’s X horror film franchise and TV shows Euphoria and The Idol Kevin Turen has died aged 44, according to reports from US media.

His father confirmed his death over the weekend, with the cause of death not known at this time.

The New York native worked closely with Sam and Ashley Levinson, together founding Little Lamb Productions, the outfit behind HBO’s hugely successful drama Euphoria and Netflix films Pieces Of A Woman, starring Vanessa Kirby, and Malcolm & Marie with David John Washington and Euphoria lead Zendaya.

He produced X and Pearl, as well as the upcoming third film in West’s Mia Goth led trilogy, MaXXXine.

His further notable credits include Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, and Tom Gormican’s Nicolas Cage-headlined The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and two sons.