The 14 feature documentaries in the running for the 2023 European Film Awards (EFAs) have been announced.

Scroll down for full list of titles

They include Nicolas Philibert’s On The Adamant, which won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in February. The film follows the daily lives of patients and caregivers at a central Paris psychiatric centre, which has a unique structure floating in the Seine river. French filmmaker Philibert previously won the best European documentary prize at the EFAs in 2002 with To Be And To Have (Être Et Avoir).

Also selected is Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, following a Tunisian family in which two of the four daughters have disappeared. The film premiered in Competition at Cannes, where it won the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary.

Among the selection are titles that picked up the top prizes at leading documentary festivals. Danish director Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia won best film at International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA); Maciek Hamela’s Ukrainian documentary In The Rearview won the main grand jury award at Sheffield DocFest; and Motherland by Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich scooped the main Dox:Award prize at CPH:DOX 2023.

Further award-winning titles include Paul B. Preciado’s Orlando, My Political Biography, which picked up the Teddy Award for best documentary at the Berlinale; Vlad Petri’s Between Revolutions, winner of the Fipresci prize at the Berlinale; and Tunde Skovran’s Who I Am Not, which secured a hat-trick of trophies at Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival.

Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood premiered at Sundance, winning the best directing award in world cinema – documentary, and is Estonia’s submission for the international feature film Oscar.

The selection covers 16 European countries and the shortlist of nominations will be announced on November 7, based on votes by the European Film Academy’s 4,600 members.

Last year’s winner of the documentary prize was Mariupolis 2 by murdered Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius.

Eligible for the EFAs are European documentaries which, among other criteria, had their first official screening between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 and have a European director. Additional documentary titles premiering at summer festivals may be added and announced in September.

The first wave of features selected for this year’s awards were revealed earlier this month.

The 36th European Film Awards will be presented at a ceremony on December 9 in Berlin.

EFAs 2023 Documentary Selection

Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol)

Dir. Lea Glob

Between Revolutions (Rom-Cro)

Dir. Vlad Petri

Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Saudi)

Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

In The Rearview (Pol-Fr-Ukr)

Dir. Maciek Hamela

Light Falls Vertical (Sp-Ger-It-Neth)

Dir. Efthymia Zymvragaki

Motherland (Swe-Ukr-Nor)

Dir. Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich

On The Adamant (Fr-Jap)

Dir. Nicolas Philibert

Orlando, My Political Biography (Fr)

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Our Body (Fr)

Dir. Claire Simon

Paradise (Fr-Switz)

Dir. Alexander Abaturov

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Est-Fr-Ice)

Dir. Anna Hints

The Hearing (Switz)

Dir. Lisa Gerig

We Will Not Fade Away (Ukr-Fr-Pol)

Dir. Alisa Kovalenko

Who I Am Not (Rom-Can-Ger)

Dir. Tunde Skovran