The European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA) has announced the eight producers selected to participate in its new Series Accelerator programme.

The initiative, supported by Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, brings together emerging or mid-career European women film producers who want to deepen their understanding of the series production landscape.

EWA is curating three industry-led workshops tailored to the European series production landscape with the first session of the programme kicking off next week in Amsterdam.

European TV producers, directors and creators including Teresa Fernández-Valdés (Cable Girls, Gran Hotel), Mirela Năstase (ZDF Studios) and Peter Nadermann (The Bridge, the Millennium trilogy,) are among the industry leaders sharing their expertise in the first session.

The eight producers selected are:

Maria Teresa Favia of Italy’s Dinamo Film

Stelana Kliris of Cyprus’ Meraki Films

Sharon Lawless of Ireland’s Flawless Films

Maja Popovic Milojevic, of Serbia’s Sense Production

Hélène Sifre of the UK’s Braintrust Productions

Ioana Lascăr of Romania’s DeFilm

Géraldine Ohana of France’s Nekeva

Alejandra Mora of Spain’s Quatre Films

Anamaria Antoci, executive director of EWA said: “After a decade-long commitment to empowering women in film, this is our first programme focusing on the European series production landscape. We received applications from 27 European countries and could see the breadth of compelling narratives that women across the region can offer. Through bespoke courses, and industry-led mentorship, supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, this is a first step in a collaborative effort and we’re excited about what our group of producers will create as we embark on this transformative journey.”