Former head of Netflix film Scott Stuber is partnering with The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson on the Bruce Springsteen feature Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Scott Cooper, whose credits include Crazy Heart and Out Of The Furnace, is in talks to direct and the producers are understood to be targeting Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy- and SAG Award-winning star of The Bear, to play Springsteen.

A24 is in talks to board the project, which will look at the iconic American singer-songwriter’s road to recording Nebraska, his 1982 album regarded by many critics as his finest.

Goldsmith-Vein and Robinson found the book published last year by Warren Zanes, pitched the author, and brought it to Springsteen.

Stuber departed Netflix this month after a seven-year tenure in which he delivered a high-profile roster of features, among them All Quiet On The Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Maestro, and The Power Of The Dog.