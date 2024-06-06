New projects from Pierre Creton, Ghassan Salhab and Mariano Llinás are among the line-up of the FIDMarseille international film festival in France (June 25-30).

The international competition features 13 world premieres and one international premiere, including Day Is Night from Lebanese filmmaker Salhab which chronicles the uprising in Lebanon.

French filmmaker Creton, who won the SACD prize for best French-language feature at last year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, co-directs with Vincent Barré on 7 Walks With Mark Brown, described as an essay on attention and friendship.

Also in competition is Kunst De Farbe from Argentina, 1985 screenwriter Llinás exploring themes of music, painting and cinema.

The FIDMarseille line-up includes 50 films in total, 42 of which are world premieres and 21 are directed by women.

The festival opens with Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour and closes with Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, both fresh from their Cannes premieres.

International competition

7 Walks With Mark Brown (Fr)

Dirs. Vincent Barré, Pierre Creton

Bluish (Austria)

Dirs. Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky

Day Is Night (Leb)

Dir. Ghassan Salhab

Do You Want To See Part Two? (Ger-Rus-China)

Dir. cricri sora ren

It Is At This Point That The Need To Write History Arises (Austria-Port)

Dir. Constanze Ruhm

The Spirit Of The Spider (Chil)

Dir. Antonia Rossi

If I Fall, Don’t Pick Me Up (Ire)

Dir. Declan Clarke

Kunst Der Farbe (Arg)

Dir. Mariano Llinás

Lazaro At Night (Mex-Can)

Dir. Nicolás Pereda

Gold Songs (Fr-Port)

Dir. Ico Costa

Amusement Park (Bra)

Dir. Ricardo Alves Jr.

Rizal’s Makamisa: Phantasm Of Revenge (Phil-Ger)

Dir. Khavn De La Cruz

Every Document Of Civilization (Arg)

Dir. Tatiana Mazú González

Merman (Rom)

Dir. Ana Lungu

French competition

Critical Failure

Dir. Phoenix Atala

Festa Major

Dir. Jean-Baptiste Alazard

Frieda TV

Dir. Léa Lanoë

Autumn Clothes (Fr-Port)

Dir. Yohei Yamakado

Harmony

Dir. Bertrand Dezoteux

Room Of Shadows

Dir. Camilo Restrepo

The Night Next Door

Dir. Muriel Montini

The Wolves

Dir. Isabelle Prim

Pan To Mime

Dir. Michel S Zumpf

Voyage Along The War

Dir. Antonin Peretjatko