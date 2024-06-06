New projects from Pierre Creton, Ghassan Salhab and Mariano Llinás are among the line-up of the FIDMarseille international film festival in France (June 25-30).
The international competition features 13 world premieres and one international premiere, including Day Is Night from Lebanese filmmaker Salhab which chronicles the uprising in Lebanon.
French filmmaker Creton, who won the SACD prize for best French-language feature at last year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, co-directs with Vincent Barré on 7 Walks With Mark Brown, described as an essay on attention and friendship.
Also in competition is Kunst De Farbe from Argentina, 1985 screenwriter Llinás exploring themes of music, painting and cinema.
The FIDMarseille line-up includes 50 films in total, 42 of which are world premieres and 21 are directed by women.
The festival opens with Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour and closes with Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, both fresh from their Cannes premieres.
International competition
7 Walks With Mark Brown (Fr)
Dirs. Vincent Barré, Pierre Creton
Bluish (Austria)
Dirs. Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky
Day Is Night (Leb)
Dir. Ghassan Salhab
Do You Want To See Part Two? (Ger-Rus-China)
Dir. cricri sora ren
It Is At This Point That The Need To Write History Arises (Austria-Port)
Dir. Constanze Ruhm
The Spirit Of The Spider (Chil)
Dir. Antonia Rossi
If I Fall, Don’t Pick Me Up (Ire)
Dir. Declan Clarke
Kunst Der Farbe (Arg)
Dir. Mariano Llinás
Lazaro At Night (Mex-Can)
Dir. Nicolás Pereda
Gold Songs (Fr-Port)
Dir. Ico Costa
Amusement Park (Bra)
Dir. Ricardo Alves Jr.
Rizal’s Makamisa: Phantasm Of Revenge (Phil-Ger)
Dir. Khavn De La Cruz
Every Document Of Civilization (Arg)
Dir. Tatiana Mazú González
Merman (Rom)
Dir. Ana Lungu
French competition
Critical Failure
Dir. Phoenix Atala
Festa Major
Dir. Jean-Baptiste Alazard
Frieda TV
Dir. Léa Lanoë
Autumn Clothes (Fr-Port)
Dir. Yohei Yamakado
Harmony
Dir. Bertrand Dezoteux
Room Of Shadows
Dir. Camilo Restrepo
The Night Next Door
Dir. Muriel Montini
The Wolves
Dir. Isabelle Prim
Pan To Mime
Dir. Michel S Zumpf
Voyage Along The War
Dir. Antonin Peretjatko
