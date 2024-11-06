Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has closed a flurry of sales on elevated genre films Laws Of Man starring Harvey Keitel and Dermot Mulroney, and action adventure Decade Of The Dead, both of which are screening at AFM.

Sales for Laws Of Man, have been locked in for Middle East (Eagle Films), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), South Korea (Noori Pictures), Hungary (Cinetel), and airlines (Ricochet Digital Media). Screen has obtained an exclusive first-look image.

Film Mode is fielding multiple offers from remaining territories on Lost Galleon Films’ crime thriller about two US Marshals pursuing an outlaw who get ambushed in the desert and stumble onto a sinister plot. Phil Blattenberger directed.

Decade Of The Dead has sold in Middle East (Eagle Films), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), India (Dimension Pictures), Philippines (Pioneer Films), and Germany (Lighthouse Home Entertainment), with talks ongoing for remaining territories.

Sean Patrick Thomas, Shane Johnson, Jenna Leigh Green, and Marissa Merrill star in the post-apocalyptic story about bounty hunters on a tropical island ruled by a deranged cult leader. Adam Deyoe and Fairai Branscombe Richmond co-directed.

Epstein noted demand for elevated genre has been consistently strong, adding: “We see a continuation of a fairly new trend of success coming out of trying times in the industry as well as the world at large.”