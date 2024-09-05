Film Movement has acquired North American rights from Charades to Hiroshi Okuyama’s upcoming TIFF Centrepiece selection My Sunshine.

The film premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard and receives its North American premiere on Tuesday (September 10), with a press and industry scheduled for Monday.

It follows two promising young ice skaters who form a bond while training as a pair for an upcoming competition. Keitatsu Koshiyama, Kiara Nakanishi, and Sōsuke Ikematsu star.

Film Movement will distribute My Sunshine theatrically in 2025 followed by a roll-out on digital platforms and the home entertainment market.

The drama from Tokyo Theaters and Comme des Cinemas won the Special Jury Prize and Audience Choice Award in the International New Talent Competition at the 2024 Taipei Film Festival.

Okuyama won the New Director’s prize at 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival for his feature film debut, Jesus

Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg and Hélène Espeisse of Charades announced the acquisition.

Film Movement recently acquired the 4K restoration of cult classic road movie Candy Mountain from filmmakers Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer, this year’s Sundance documentary Agent Of Happiness, Robin Campillo’s 2023 San Sebastian and BFI London Film festival selection Red Island, and 2023 Cannes picks Close Your Eyes from Victor Erice and Eureka from Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, which opens on September 20.