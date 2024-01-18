Berlin-based Films Boutique has boarded Anthony Schatteman’s Young Hearts, which world premieres next month in the Berlinale’s Generation Kplus strand.

Young Hearts centres on a 13-year-old boy who feels attracted to his new neighbour. The film marks the directorial debut of Belgian director Anthony Schatteman and won the work in progress award at Connext 2023. Schatteman most recently directed the Irish series Northern Lights for Lionsgate. His youth series Panna was released in 2021, airing on Goplay.be for SBS Belgium, and his series 2de Zit played Belgian streaming platform Streamz.

Young Hearts’ stars Lou Goossens, Marius De Saeger, Geert Van Rampelberg, Emilie De Roo and Dirk Van Dijck

It is produced by Xavier Rombaut of Belgium’s Polar Bear, and is co produced by Floor Onrust and Annabella Nezri of the Netherlands’ Family Affair Films and Telidja Klai of Belgium’s Ketnet.

Benelux distribution is handled by Kinepolis Film Distribution.

The film was made with the support of the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), Screen Flanders, Ketnet, BeTV, Saban for Culture, the tax shelter of the Belgian federal government via Mohow! and the Netherlands film production incentive.