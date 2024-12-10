Reel Suspects has set key deals on Niko Kelkka and Miro Laiho’s comedy-horror The Redeemers.

The film has sold to US & Canada (Indiecan Entertainment), France, French-speaking Switzerland and Spain (VOD Factory), Poland (Media4Fun), Finland (Night Visions), CIS Russia (Exponenta), Taiwan and Indonesia (Multivisionnaire).

The film follows two cult missionaries who end up in a night of live role-playing while trying to hide a body.

Written and directed by Kelkka and Laiho, the film is produced by Laiho and Pekka Ollula for Finland’s Time Films. It debuted at Finland’s Night Visions Film Festival in 2022. Ollula is also director of Finland’s Huhtamo International Film Festival.