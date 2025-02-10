Studiocanal has revealed a first look at Spanish star Carmen Maura in Argentinian director Martin Mauregui’s psychological horror title Vieja Loca (literally, Crazy Old Lady), produced by JA Bayona.

Argentina’s Daniel Hendler stars in the film as a man caught in a nightmare one stormy evening after receiving a desperate call from an ex-girlfriend to look after her senile mother, played by Maura.

Vieja Loca shot in Buenos Aires last year, produced by Bayona Spain’s Peliculas La Trini, with Argentina’s Primo Content and La Union de los Rios, and Spain’s Bambu Producciones and Mr Fields and Friends, and Studiocanal.

Bayona told Screen he came on board after Mauregui worked as a dialogue writer on Bayona’s Society Of The Snow.

“When I first started my career with The Orphanage, Guillermo del Toro produced it with one condition - that I would sponsor another director in the future,” said Bayona. “I loved [Mauregui]’s script and it’s a chance to return to genre movies that I love.

“I approached the project to lend a hand, but ended up producing,”

“It is a very claustrophobic film, a horror fable of terror and suspense that addresses how violence is transmitted from one generation to another,” he continued. ““We live in a very interesting moment. Reality nowadays is so scary, genre filmmakers need to raise the stakes.”