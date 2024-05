France’s Loco Films has boarded German filmmaker Veit Helmer’s family adventure film Akiko The Flying Monkey.

The film follows its titular talking primate after he escapes from a zoo and forms an unlikely bond with an eagle, a raccoon and a chameleon. They help him to reunite with his family and free all the animals in the city.

The live-action title is produced by writer-director Helmer’s production house Veit Helmer-Filmproduktion and is in post for delivery later this year.