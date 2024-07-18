Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes.

Watch it above.

The thriller, from the All Quiet On The Western Front director, follows a cardinal tasked with the secretive task of selecting a new Pope. it is based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris.

Starring alongside Fiennes is Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.

Conclave is produced by House Productions and FilmNation Entertainment. It will be released in cinemas in November.