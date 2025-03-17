Screen can reveal the first international trailer for Susanna Edwards’ The Dialogue Police, ahead of its screenings at CPH:DOX this month.

Filmed in 2022 in Sweden, documentary The Dialogue Police follows a special unit who aim to strengthen democracy by mediating protests and activists.

The film debuted at Goteborg Film Festival in January. It will compete for the Human:Rights award at CPH:DOX, where it will have an international premiere on Thursday, March 20. The screening will be followed by a debate on freedom of speech and human rights, including an exercise with the audience intended to test freedom of speech in practice.

Amsterdam-based Film Harbour handles international sales on the film. The Dialogue Police is directed and produced by Edwards for Sweden’s Siren Film. TriArt Film is handling Swedish distribution.

“This is a film about an existential choice: instead of seeing threats, the Dialogue Police must focus on possibilities,” said Swedish filmmaker Edwards. “I want the film to emphasize the importance of humanism: a deep curiosity about people, a willingness to listen to those with differing opinions, and a respect for everyone, in line with the principles of freedom of speech.”

Edwards has previously made features including Sunshadow and Capturing The Divine. CPH:DOX runs from March 19-30.