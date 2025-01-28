Screen can reveal the first trailer for Casabé’s title, ahead of its world premiere at Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition on January 27.

A coming-of-age story blending terror, and personal trauma with folklore, Filmax-sold The Virgin Of The Quarry Lake is set against the backdrop of Argentina’s devastating 2001 crisis. This is the latest project from Laura Casabé, who won the Best Direction award at the Sitges Fantasy Film Festival in 2020 with her previous film, The Returned.

The film is produced by The returned same companies –Argentine Ajimolido Films and Mostra Cine–, in co-production with Spain’s Mr. Miyagi and Mexico’s Caponeto. It’s the sole Latin-American entry in this year’s 10-title Sundance World Cinema Dramatic lineup.

The Virgin Of The Quarry Lake tells a story of sexual awakening, centring on three inseparable girls from the outskirts of Buenos Aires who all fall in love with their lifelong friend, Diego. Natalia, who has always had the strongest connection with Diego, seems destined to take their friendship to the next level. However, the more experienced Silvia enters the picture and soon captures Diego’s attention.

“At its core, this is a story about the resilience of women, women overflowing with desire, navigating a world that often feels both hostile and indifferent,” Casabé said.

The film is based on an adaptation of several stories by Argentinian journalist and writer Mariana Enríquez. The script was written by Benjamín Naishtat, who won the Silver Seashell for Best Director at the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival for Rojo and Best Screenplay at the 2023 San Sebastian Film Festival for Puan.

The casting includes Dolores Oliverio, Fernando Echevarría, Luisa Merelas and Isabel Bracamonte.