Screen can unveil the first trailer for Payal Kapadia’s debut feature All We Imagine As Light ahead of its world premiere in Cannes.

It is the first Indian film in Competition since 1994 and one of just four female-directed features in the section.

The Mumbai-set story follows two nurses and roommates who head off on trip to a beach town to find a space where their desires can manifest. The cast includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

Paris-based sales house Luxbox is handling sales on the film produced by France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film.