The first trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore has been unveiled.

Almodóvar’s first English-language feature is adapted from the novel by Sigrid Nunez, What Are You Going Through and takes place in Manhattan and upstate New York.

The Room Next Door will premiere in Venice and Sony Pictures Classics will distribute in the US. Warner Bros will distribute in Spain, the UK, and key territories.

Moore and Swinton play Ingrid and Martha, a bestselling author and a war journalist, who rekindle their friendship until Martha requests something that will test their bond.