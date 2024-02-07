Screen can reveal the first trailer for The Great Phuket, ahead of its world premiere at the Berlinale.

The first footage follows 14-year-old Li Xing, whose life is falling apart like his neighbourhood, the Great Phuket in south China, which is a setting of ruins and reconstruction. In a bid to escape his teenage life, he discovers an underground shelter where strange things begin to happen. The trailer reveals a mixture of live-action and animated sequences.

The Chinese-language film marks the feature debut of writer/director Liu Yaonan and has been selected for the festival’s Generation 14plus sidebar, where it is in the running for the GWFF best first feature award.

The cast is led by Li Rongkun and also includes Yang Xuan, Kang Hang, You Junfen and Liu Huiyun.

Parallax Films handles sales for Asia, excluding China, with Paris-based sales company MPM Premium managing the rest of the world.

This Hong Kong, France, Germany and Belgium collaboration is produced by Cyriac Auriol of France’s Remora Films, Shan Zuolong of Hong Kong’s Monologue Films, Dries Phlypo of Belgium’s A Private View and Caroline Henkel of Germany’s Wood Water Films.