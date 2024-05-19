Andrew Bendel’s UK production outfit Blue Horizon Productions has joined forces with Marco Belardi’s Italy-based Greenboo Production to coproduce wartime romance The Italian Chapel.

Italian director Francesca Archibugi is working on her own version of the script, based on an original screenplay by John Wrathall.

Set in Orkney, The Italian Chapel is about a clash between the local community and prisoners of war and how romance springs up between a prisoner and an islander. Inspired by a true story, the film was originally developed by Working Title Films and the BFI.

It is one of a number of long-gestating UK projects that have been boosted by the new 40% tax credit for £15m and under. “The increased UK tax credit incredibly helpful, as is the Italian tax credit. It means we can keep territories back for recoupment - and it helps to build the business,” said Bendel.

Blue Horizon is also developing The Engagement, the first English-language adaptation of Georges Simenon’s psychological thriller The Engagement Of Monsieur Hire.

Blue Horizon is also working on the UK-Taiwan-New Zealand romantic drama With Love, from writer Lizzie Nunnery, developed with the BFI and New Zealand Film Commission.