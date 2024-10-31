German crime drama Oderbruch has won the Best Fiction Series Award at the South International Series Festival, which wraps today in Cadiz.

Set in Germany’s most sparsely populated region of the same name, Oderbruch is about an investigation into a serial killer and has touches of the fantastic genre. It’s directed by Christian Alvart and Adolfo J. Kolmerer and produced by Syrreal Entertainment, in co-production with ARD Degeto and CBS Studios.

The fiction jury, headed by producer Rémi Tereszkiewicz, gave the Best Fiction Series Screenplay Award to ITV drama Joan, a drama created by Anna Symon, directed by Richard Laxton and starring Sophie Turner. It’s based on the true story of Joan Hannington, a jewel thief in 1980s Britain, who is torn between her prosperous career in the world of crime and the struggle to recover her daughter from social services. Joan also won the festival’s audience award for fiction.

The Best Cast Award went to Movistar Plus+ period comedy drama The Short Life (La Vida Breve). Created by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor, and starring Leonor Watling and Javier Gutiérrez, The Short Life is set during the brief reign of Spain’s King Louis I.

The non-fiction jury, presided by Spanish writer-director Ángeles González Sinde, chose Curve Media’s production On Thin Ice: Putin Vs Greenpeace as the Best Non-Fiction series, directed by Chloe Campbell and Alice Mcmahon-Major. The BBC series is about the brutal response by the Russian authorities to a 2013 Greenpeace protest to highlight the dangers of oil drilling in the Arctic.

The Special Jury Prize went to the non-fiction series SAC: In The Criminal Mind, a seven-part documentary series that takes viewers into the mind of criminals through the work of Spanish National Police Behavioural Analysis Unit (SAC). It’s directed by Eduardo López-Jamar and produced by RTVE Play.

The second edition of the festival in Cadiz, directed by Joan Álvarez, showcased 50 series, including 12 world premieres and 15 Spanish premieres.

Closing ceremony cancelled

In the light of the tragic floods that hit Spain this week, the festival cancelled tonight’s closing party and red carpet as a sign of respect.

In the press release, Womack - the company behind the South International Series Festival - gave its condolences to the families of the victimis.

2024 South International Series Festival winners

Official Fiction Section

Best Fiction Series

Oderbruch (Ger)

Dir: Christian Alvart, Adolfo J. Kolmerer

Best Screenplay

Joan (UK)

Created by Anna Symon

Dir: Richard Laxton

Best Cast

The Short Life (Sp)

Dir: Cristóbal Garrido, Adolfo Valor

Official Non-fiction Series

Best Non-fiction Series

On Thin Ice: Putin Vs Greenpeace (UK)

Dir: Chloe Campbell, Alice Mcmahon-Major

Special Jury Prize

SAC: In The Criminal Mind (Sp)

Dir: Eduardo López-Jamar

Special Mention

The History Of Reggaeton (US)

Dir: Omar Acosta

Audience Awards

Best Fiction Series

Joan (UK)

Dir: Richard Laxton

Best Non-fiction Series

Alive: The Andes Plane Disaster (UK)

Dir: Oliver Price