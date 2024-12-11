Bernhard Wenger’s Peacock will screen as part of a special focus on Austria taking place at the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF), running from February 26 to March 9, 2025 in Scotland.

It will be the final edition for festival director Allison Gardner after 30 years with the organisation.

Peacock, which screened first at the Venice Film Festival, is Wenger’s debut feature. It stars All Quiet On The Western Front actor Albrecht Schuch as a man working at a friend-for-hire scheme who grows to realise he can pretend to be anyone but himself.

GFF’s ’From The Heart of Europe: Austria on Screen’ programme will also showcase the UK premiere of Christoph Schwarz’s mockumentary Piggy Bank as well as Josef Hader’s Berlinale comedy Andrea Gets A Divorce,Veni Vidi Vici from Juliane Niemann and Daniel Hoesel, and Ulrike Kofler’s family drama Gina.

A selection of Michael Haneke’s films, including 2001’s The Piano Teacher, will also play.

Glasgow is presenting UK-wide screenings of Laura Carreira’s social-realist drama On Falling. The debut feature from the 2022 Screen Rising Star Scotland first premiered at Toronto and went on to play San Sebastian, where Carreira won the Silver Shell for director, and BFI London Film Festival.

Last month it was announced Gardner, who is director and chief executive of the Glasgow Film Festival, would retire in October 2025. She has been CEO of Glasgow Film, which operates the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) cinema and GFF, since April 2020.

The full programme for GFF25 will be announced on January 21.