Glasgow Film Festival’s UK-wide comedy lab Funny Features has selected nine projects for its inaugural edition, running now until next year’s festival (February 26-March 9, 2025).

Projects include mental health comedy Committed, written by Philip Wright and produced by 2022 Screen Rising Star Scotland Reece Cargan. The project follows a one-man trainwreck as he rebels against his sectioning in a psychiatric hospital.

Also selected is Mister Uterus, in which a trans man finds that pregnancy leads him to re-evaluate his ideas of what being a man is all about. Written by Jason Barker, it is a scripted version of Barker’s 2018 documentary A Deal With The Universe, and is produced by 2017 Screen Star of Tomorrow Loran Dunn and Natasha Dack.

Further projects include Hundreds And Thousands, written by Rhys Aaron Lewis and Adley Lewis and produced by Olivia Song, in which a couple’s plan to get rich quickly by selling ice cream during a heatwave triggers a violent turf war with a local ice cream man.

The lab is backed by the BFI’s Creative Challenge Fund, which aims to decentralise project development and support the wider UK film ecosystem. Participants will all be paid for their time in the lab, and will receive one-to-one consultancy sessions, workshops and bespoke mentoring to support the development of their project.

Companies offering mentoring include BBC Film, Protagonist Pictures, Channel 4, Bankside Films, Baby Cow, Sky Original Film and Signature Entertainment.

The lab will conclude with a live pitch during Glasgow Film Festival’s Industry Focus 2025, which runs from March 3-6 during the festival.

The full GFF festival programme will be announced in January next year; with the Industry Focus programme to follow in February.

Glasgow Film Festival Funny Features 2024-25 selection

Beach Body, wri. Toby Parker Rees, prods. Katie Bonham, Ray ‘Rachel’ Wilson

Committed, wri. Philip Wright, prod. Reece Cargan

The Crown Mules, wri. Noor Abdel-Razik, prod. Katie Mallinder

Ecstasy, wri. Grant Taylor, prod. Audain Thompson

My Fake Family, wri. Emerald Paston, prod. Tom Levinge

The Floaties, wri. Ciaran Lyons, prod. Beth Allan

Hundreds and Thousands, wris. Rhys Aaron Lewis, Adley Lewis, prod. Olivia Song

Mister Uterus, wri. Jason Barker, prods. Loran Dunn, Natasha Dack

Responsibility, wri. Kaljeven Lally, prods. Isabella Bassett, Jena Hunter