German sales outfit Global Screen has snapped up world sales rights to odd couple romantic comedy The Intangible Joy Of Love, directed by Lars Kraume and will start talking to buyers at TIFF.

Based on Simon Stephens’ play Heisenberg, the film stars Caroline Peters and Burghart Klaussner, who both also starred in the original stage production. The film is about the unlikely romance between a bankrupt elderly butcher and an unpredictable school secretary.

Klaussner initially brought the project to X Filme and made the first connection with Stephens. The film is produced by Genia Krassnig and Stefan Arndt, with X Verleih handling the recent German release, garnering 100,000 admissons.

The broadcaster partner is Hessischer Rundfunk, through commissioning editor Jörg Himstedt, The film was produced with support from Medienboard Berlin- Brandenburg and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).

Kraume’s credits include The People vs. Fritz Bauer and The Silent Revolution.

Further titles on Global Screen’s slate include Reza Mamari’s family animation The Last Whale Singer, Michiel Van Erp’s Casanova drama A Beautiful Imperfection and dark genre thriller You’re Not Me, from Moises Romera and Marisa Crespo.