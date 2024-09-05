Two charges of indecent assault against Harvey Weinstein have been discontinued by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK.

In a statement, CPS director Frank Ferguson said: “Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.

”The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

In June 2022, the former film producer was charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman. The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London in 1996.

“We have explained our decision to all parties,” Ferguson continued. ”We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Earlier this year, Weinstein had a 2020 rape conviction overturned by the New York Court of Appeals. He will be retried later this year.

The 72-year-old continues to serve a 16-year sentence for rape and other sexual offences passed down by a Los Angeles court in February 2023.