Universal Pictures’ How To Train Your Dragon will begin shooting in Northern Ireland in January 2024.

The live-action feature, which is an adaptation of the 2010 animation of the same name, had been prepping for filming at Belfast’s Titanic Studio in July when the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and caused production to be delayed.

Screen understands that camera tests will take place before Christmas while the film will officially go into production in January for four months.

How To Train Your Dragon is directed by Dean DeBlois who co-wrote and co-directed the original trilogy and is produced by Marc Platt Productions alongside Universal.

There is no update from Universal on whether the film’s release date – originally slated for March 2025 – will be moved to accommodate the delays.

The film stars The Black Phone’s Mason Thames as a young Viking who nurses a dragon back to health. Nico Parker, best known for The Last Of Us, also stars in the feature with other cast members yet to be announced.

Several high-profile productions have already re-started filming in the UK including Deadpool 3 and the second series of Netflix’s The Sandman.