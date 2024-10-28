Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF, November 8-24) has selected 10 features for its Rebels With A Cause strand, including the world premiere of Bel Gatti’s documentary I Can’t Have Sex.

One of six feature world premieres in the strand, Argentine title I Can’t Have Sex is a light-hearted depiction of a hypersexualised society, including dildos, drag performances and an actor possessed by the spirit of Andy Warhol. It is a debut feature for Argentine filmmaker Gatti.

The POFF sidebar is for films that push the boundaries of cinematic art, according to the festival. Further titles include the world premiere of Xenia Glen’s UK documentary The Memory Boom, which uses 16mm footage to represent the inner workings of the brain of an elderly man.

It is a debut feature for Sleepwalker Studios filmmaker Glen, who worked in development and production roles on Misfits Entertainment documentaries McQueen and The Contestant.

The filmmakers in the selection “expose their crisp ideas, concerns and proposals in a very authentic, attractive and personal way, making them universal through a daring way of challenging the current norms of standard, industrial cinema,” said lead curator Javier Garcia Puerto.

POFF 2024 will open with the world premiere of David Dietl’s Long Story Short, while the festival has programmed its Official Selection Competition, Critics’ Picks, Rebels With a Cause, Documentary Competition and First Feature Competition in recent weeks.

The Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event industry platform runs from November 15-22, and includes the Baltic Event Co-Production Market, Black Nights Stars showcase and Works in Progress strands.

POFF Rebels With A Cause 2024 features

A Sip Of Hell (Arg) dirs. Pilar Boyle, Mariano Asseff*

Carole & Grey (US) dir. Jon Bass

Contact Lens (China) dir. Ruiqi Lu*

Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened (US-Bel-Leb-Fr) dir. Vladan Nikolic*

I Can’t Have Sex (Arg) dir. Bel Gatti*

Okamoto (Jap) dir. Soujiro Sanada*

Protected Men (Ger) dir. Irene von Alberti

Tesa Man (Lat) dir. Ugis Olte

The Memory Boom (UK) dir. Xenia Glen*

Yellow (Ger) dirs. Oliver Hirschbiegel, Albert Oehlen

* = world premiere