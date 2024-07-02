Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are exploring a sale of their Imagine Entertainment, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal said Imagine has hired investment bank JP Morgan to strategise. According to other reports, Imagine made the move after receiving acquisition or merger offers. Imagine representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2016 Imagine attracted a reported investment of $100m from US merchant bank The Raine Group. In 2022 the company was involved in talks with UK investment firm Centricus Asset Management about what was reported at the time as a $700m deal, though the talks came to nothing after six months of negotiation.

Founded in 1985, Imagine has a long list of box office performers and award winners to its name, among them Willow, Backdraft, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Friday Night Lights, Frost/Nixon and Thirteen Lives.

Recently the company has also been active in documentary feature production, with projects including The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, Pavarotti and Rebuilding Paradise.

Imagine’s current projects include survival thriller Eden, which was sold at the recent Cannes market by AGC International and is being tipped for a premiere at the Venice festival.

In the works for Amazon MGM Studios, with which Imagine has a first-look feature deal, is thriller After The Hunt, with Luca Guadagnino directing and Julia Roberts attached to star.