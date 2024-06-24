Indian director Shuchi Talati’s debut feature Girls Will Be Girls was the big winner at this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Cluj, Romania



The coming-of-age story about a teenage girl from a boarding school in the Himalayas won the Transilvania Trophy at the festival’s awards ceremony in Cluj’s historic National Theatre on Saturday evening (June 22).

Girls Will Be Girls previously won the audience award and special jury prize when it premiered in the world dramatic competition at Sundance in January.

In her acceptance speech sent as a video message, Talati said ”this film is very rooted in India, but I had always hoped that it would touch people outside of this very unique space and time where it is set, and I feel like this award says that.”

It is the second Indian film in TIFF’s 23-year history to take home the festival’s top award after Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus in 2013.

The other Indian film in TIFF’s main competition was also in the spotlight on Saturday evening when PS Vinothraj received the special jury prize for The Adamant Girl which had its world premiere in the Berlinale’s Forum in February. The Tamil writer-director won the same prize in Cluj in 2021 for his debut Pebbles.

The best director award went to Colombian director Sebastián Quebrada for his debut feature The Other Son which had its world premiere at last year’s San Sebastián Film Festival. Accepting the award on the National Theatre’s stage, Quebrada quipped that it was a kind of recompense for Romania having beaten Colombia at the FIFA World Cup on two occasions in 1994 and 1998.

His comment came as the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Romania kicked off during the ceremony which meant there were a noticeably large number of vacant seats in the auditorium as many guests chose football over the closing ceremony.

TIFF president Tudor Giurgiu had announced at the beginning of the ceremony that the evening’s proceedings would be as short as possible this year so that the audience could then watch the match, which subsequently ended in a 2- 0 victory for Belgium.

The festival went as far as moving its open-air screening of Mariana and Santiago Arriaga’s Upon Open Sky from the town’s main Unirii Square so that locals could watch the live broadcast of the game there for free.

UK cinema will be the country of focus at next year’s festival, said Giurgiu. The 24th edition will take place June 13 - 22, 2025.

Full list of Transilvania International Film Festival winners

Transilvania Trophy

Girls Will Be Girls, dir. Shuchi Talati

Best Director Award

Sebastián Quebrada, The Other Son

Special Jury Award

The Adamant Girl, dir. Vinothraj Palani

Best Performance Award

Hassan Pourshirazi, The Old Bachelor (dir. Oktay Baraheni)

Special Mention of the Jury

Jarne Heylen and Joël in ‘t Veld, Summer Brother (dir. Joren Molter)

Audience Award

Summer Brother, dir. Joren Molter

Romanian Days Award for Feature Film

Dismissed, dirs. Horia Cucută, George ve Ganæaard

Special Mention of the Jury for Romanian Days Feature Film

Family Weekend, dir. Mihnea Toma

Romanian Days Award for Debut

Alice On & Off, dir. Isabela Tent

Romanian Days Award for Short Film

Truth or Dare, dir. Simona Borcea

“What’s Up, Doc?” Award

Kix, dir. Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

Special Mention of the Jury “What’s Up, Doc?”

Alice On & Off, dir. Isabela Tent

La Reine, dir. Nikola Klinger



Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film in the Festival

Moromeții 3, dir. Stere Gulea

Ecumenical Jury Award

Summer Brother, dir. Joren Molter

Special Mention of the Ecumenical Jury

Where Elephants Go, dir. Cătălin Rotaru, Gabi Virginia Șarga

SIGNIS Award

Cat Funeral, dir. Ana-Maria Comănescu

FIPRESCI Award

Alice On & Off dir. Isabela Tent

Excellence Award

Actress Catrinel Dumitrescu

Special Award for Contribution to World Cinema

Daniele Luchett