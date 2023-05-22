Screen Ireland and Film Fund Luxembourg have opened applications for a €120,000 Ireland-Luxembourg co-development fund targeted at female and non-binary filmmakers.

Film and TV projects involving producers from Ireland and Luxembourg will be supported with funds of up to €40,000. The contribution will be split evenly between Screen Ireland and Film Fund Luxembourg.

The scheme was first announced in 2019 and has a special emphasis on projects which engage with ”new, emerging, and underrepresented voices”.

Assessing the submitted projects will be a selection committee composed of representatives from Film Fund Luxembourg and Screen Ireland and potential external experts.

Applications will close October 2.

Projects that Ireland and Luxembourg have co-produced in the past include Mammal, A Greyhound Of A Girl, Never Grow Old, Wolfwalkers and Two By Two: Overboard!