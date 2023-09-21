Show Fullscreen

Isabel Coixet’s Un Amor will open the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF, October 18-24) while Lone Scherfig’s The Movie Teller will close the 12th edition of the Palma event.

Coixet will also receive the festival’s 2023 vision award. The Spanish filmmaker and her cast of Laia Costa, Hovik Keuchkerian and Hugo Silva, are expected to attend.

Un Amor is based on Sara Mesa’s novel and explores a complicated sexual relationship between a young woman and her older neighbour. It will world premiere at San Sebastian before screening at the UK’s Raindance Film Festival.

Coixet also co-wrote the festival’s closing film, directed by Scherfig, which recently world premiered at Toronto. The Movie Teller is set in a Chilean mining town in the 1960s and follows a young woman who possesses a gift for “telling” movies. Bérénice Bejo, Daniel Brühl, Sara Becker and Alondra Valenzuela star in the feature.

The festival previously announced Erik Messerschmidt will receive the cinematography Icon award for his work on Michael Mann’s Ferrari and David Fincher titles The Killer and Mank.

The EMIFF’s full line-up will be announced early October.