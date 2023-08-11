James Hawes’ One Life has been selected as the American Express Gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 4-15).

It will have its European premiere on October 12 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, following its world premiere at Toronto.

The feature stars Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Lena Olin, Romola Garai, Alex Sharp, Marthe Keller, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham Carter, and tells the true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker played by Hopkins, who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued 669 children from the Nazis.

Winton visited Prague in December 1938 and found families who had fled the rise of the Nazis in Germany and Austria, living in desperate conditions with little or no shelter and food, and under threat of Nazi invasion. Fifty years later, he is haunted by the lives of the children he didn’t save. It’s not until a live BBC television show, That’s Life, surprises him that he finally begins to come to terms with the guilt and grief.

One Life is produced by See-Saw Films who developed the film alongside BBC Film, and was made with the support of BBC Film. This is the fourth American Express Gala that See-Saw has had at LFF, after The King’s Speech, Lion, and The Power Of The Dog.

Hawes said: “It is a huge honour to have One Life be a gala presentation. This film pretty much begins and ends in London and says so much about the people of this city, its heart and its history. So it feels right that we have our UK launch at the BFI London Film Festival.”

One Life is being released by Warner Bros Pictures in UK cinemas from January 5 2024.