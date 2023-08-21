The 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF, September 22-30) will close with the world premiere of James Marsh’s Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First, playing out of competition.



Gabriel Byrne stars as the famous Irish playwright with Aidan Gillen playing James Joyce. Maxine Peake and Bronagh Gallagher co-star.

The film is the feature debut of UK TV writer Neil Forsyth whose series credits includeThe Gold and Guilt.

Dance First is produced by the UK’s 2LE, with Hungary’s Proton Cinema, Belgium’s Umedia and Constellation Productions. Film Constellation is handling international sales; Sky Original has UK rights.

The festival will open with the European premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron.

Marsh, whose credits include The Theory Of Everything, picked up a special critics mention at San Sebastian in 1999 for his documentary Wisconsin Death Trip.