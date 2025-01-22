Sky’s Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter and writer and actor Charlie Covell are among the mentors for the UK’s Women in Film and TV (WFTV) 2025 Four Nations Mentoring Scheme.

It is designed for mid-career women working in film, television, and creative media.

The six-month programme brings together mentees from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to receive one-to-one mentoring with senior industry professionals, peer-to-peer training and tailored career and personal development workshops.

It is designed to accelerate mentees’ careers in an industry where women remain underrepresented in leadership roles.

Further mentors include llocation manager Emma Pill, Quay Street Productions’ Nicola Shindler, Merman’s Rebecca Parkinson, film producer Soleta Rogan, cinematographer Sophie Darlington, Suanne Rochester from Wild Child Animation, Hello-Halo’s Wendy Rattray; Alison Small, Netflix’s senior manager for production training and industry engagement EMEA, and content creative Jon Mountague.

WFTV’s director of mentoring Sarah Wright will lead the scheme with mentoring producers Hannah Corneck in Wales, Hazel Marshall in Scotland, Helen Bullough in the North of England, and Sarah McCaffrey in Northern Ireland.

This story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site KFTV