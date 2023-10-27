British director Joanna Hogg and Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton are among the additions to the official competition jury for the 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival (November 24 - December 2).

The previously announced jury president Jessica Chastain is also joined by Iranian actor Zar Amir, French actor Camille Cottin, US director Dee Rees, Swedish-Egyptian director Tarek Saleh, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.

The jury will judge the 14 first and second feature films screening in official competition, which are yet to be announced, to award the Étoile d’Or which will be presented at a ceremony on December 2.

Other big names attending Marrakech include Martin Scorsese who will serve as an official patron of the Atlas Workshops that take place at the festival November 27-30.