Imax Corporation has hired Jonathan Fischer as chief content officer to oversee global strategy across its growing portfolio of films, experiences, and events.

Fischer, who most recently served as vice president of content strategy & analysis, global films, for Netflix, will be based in the Playa Vista office near Los Angeles. He reports to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, who will continue to oversee IMAX Entertainment.

The new arrival will develop new sources of content from artists and IP owners across the creative landscape, and will oversee a team that includes distribution led by IMAX head of global distribution Craig Dehmel; post-production led by head of IMAX post-production Bruce Markoe; and IMAX Documentaries led by head of IMAX Documentaries John Turner.

Fischer will also collaborate on new business initiatives across the company. He will also work alongside IMAX Chief Marketing Officer Anne Globe, who continues to report directly to Gelfond and oversee day-to-day operations of the company’s Playa Vista office.

Gelfond said Imax in 2024 will have brough more than 100 experiences from film, music, sports and gaming, and added: “Jonathan brings a wealth of proven experience that will be critical as more filmmakers and artists than ever seek to create for our platform.”

At Netflix, Fischer ran the strategy and finance teams for the global film unit including studio, independent, animation, documentary, and international releases. He developed the group’s greenlight process — providing strategic guidance for overall slate development, greenlight targets, and post-release analysis — and collaborated on talent negotiations and dealmaking.

Prior to Netflix, Fischer held leadership roles across finance, strategy and operations at a number of companies, serving as Chief Operating Officer at both Illumination Entertainment and New Regency Entertainment.

He also served as the president of Groundswell Productions, Chief Financial Officer of Intrepid Pictures, and has held roles in business development and strategic planning at Universal Pictures and The Walt Disney Company.