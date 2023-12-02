Amjad Al Rasheed’s Jordanian drama Inshallah A Boy has sealed several additional territory deals ahead of its Arab premiere in the Red Sea Competition at Red Sea Film Festival today (Saturday December 2).

The film has sold to Italy (Satine), Scandinavia (Angel Film), Australia-New Zealand (Palace), Benelux (Arti film), Switzerland (Trigon), Eastern Europe (HBO Europe) and Indonesia (Falcon).

Greenwich Entertainment acquired US distribution rights on the film in August; the film had its world premiere in Critics’ Week at Cannes in May and North American launch at Toronto in September. Greenwich is planning a theatrical release for January 2024, with Inshallah A Boy selected as Jordan’s entry in the international feature category – only the seventh time the country has entered the award.

MAD Distribution previously acquired rights for the Middle East, while Mubi will distribute the film in Turkey. France’s Pyramide International handles world sales.

Inshallah follows Nawall, a recently bereaved housewife whose inheritance comes under attack from her brother-in-law; leaving Nawall hoping she is pregnant with a son, who could claim their home. The cast is led by Palestinian-Israeli actress Mouna Hawa, who also recently appeared in Muayad Alayan’s A House In Jerusalem. Delphine Agut and Rula Nasser adapted Al Rasheed’s original story into a script, with Nasser producing the film alongside Yousef Abed Alnabi and Aseel Abu Ayyash.

It is Jordanian filmmaker Al Rasheed’s feature debut; he was chosen as a Screen Arab Star of Tomorrow in 2016, when he co-directed short film The Parrot, which played at Dubai International Film Festival.

Yesterday Al Rasheed was one of several Middle East talent to sign with Antoine Saliba’s new management and production company Untamed Talent.

The Arab premiere at 6.55pm on Saturday 2 will be followed by screenings at 9.40pm on Sunday 3, and 10.10pm on Friday 8, all at the VOX Cinemas in the Red Sea Mall.