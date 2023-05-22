Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall has joined May December in first place on Screen’s Cannes jury grid, after receiving an average score of 3 from the critics.

The French filmmaker’s latest Cannes entry received four stars from LA Times’ Justin Chang; The Telegraph’s Tim Robey and Le Monde’s Clarisse Fabre. This was followed by six threes and three twos, the latter of which came from Bangkok Post’s Kong Rithdee; Die Zeit’s Katja Nicodemus andTime Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek.

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Anatomy Of A Fall follows a woman on trial for the mysterious murder of her husband in the Alps. Triet’s last Competition title, 2019’s Sibyl, received less glowing scores from the critics who gave it an average of 1.8.

Also landing on the jury grid today is Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand which scored a 1.8 average. Rithdee and Nicomedus both scored the period drama three stars while the rest of the critics were less enthusiastic, awarding it with a mixture of ones and twos.

Alicia Vikander and Jude Law star in Aïnouz’s English-language debut about Katherine Parr - sixth and last wife to Henry VIII – who puts her life in danger in the name of radical reform.

The next scores to arrive on the jury grid will be Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves and Jessica Hauser’s Club Zero.

For the first time this year, the jury grid is updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.