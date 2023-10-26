Sister and Noisy Bear have started shooting crime thriller series Black Doves starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in the UK for Netflix.

Knightley, who also has a producer credit, stars as a spy and wife to a politician whose secret lover is mysteriously killed. Sarah Lancashire co-stars with Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton and recent alumnus of Screen Rising Star Ireland, Ella Lily Hyland.

Screen understands the cast are all contracted under Equity, the UK actors’ union.

Black Doves has been created by Joe Barton of Noisy Bear, whose credits include Sky’s The Lazarus Project and Netflix’s Giri/Haji.

Sister was co-founded by Jane Featherstone, Elisabeth Murdoch and Stacey Snider, producing series including Giri/Haji and Chernobyl.

Filming on the six-part production is expected to take five months.

Series directors are Alex Gabassi, whose credits include The Crown, and Lisa Gunning, a former editor who worked on Seven Psychopaths and Nowhere Boy.