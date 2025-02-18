Former Sundance Institute CEO Keri Putnam and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grosev are among the speakers lined up for CPH:Conference, the talks platform of Denmark’s CPH:DOX film festival.

Putnam, who was president of production at Miramax from 2006 to 2009 and Sundance CEO & executive director from 2010 to 2021, will participate in a session named ‘Collaborations & Coalitions’, alongside Arte’s Alexandre Marionneau and POV’s Erika Dilday.

Grosev will speak on a panel titled ‘The Cost of Exposing Truth to Power, with James Jones, director of 2024 documentary Antidote; and Jenny Raskin on Impact Partners. Grosev is head of investigations with investigative journalism publication The Insider, and was previously lead Russia investigator with Bellingcat. He also featured in Daniel Roher’s Oscar-winning documentary Navalny.

The CPH:Conference will run from March 24-28, curated by former BBC Storyville head Mandy Chang.

It will open on Monday 24 with the new CPH:DOX Summit, for which details will be released later this month.

Each day at the conference will begin with ‘A Morning With…’ interviews with filmmakers, including Mark Cousins.

The CPH:Conference will conclude on March 28 with Climate Story Lab Nordic, in which filmmakers, activists and policymakers will examine the role of documentaries in driving climate justice.

“This year CPH:Conference will turn into a hub for bold conversations on AI’s role in storytelling, the challenges of investigative journalism, and using film to advance climate justice,” said Mara Gourd-Mercado, head of industry & training at CPH:DOX.

The programme is presented in partnership with non-fiction training organisation Documentary Campus.

CPH:DOX 2025 will take place from March 19-30, and has unveiled competition sections with 56 world premieres. The festival will open with Tommy Gulliksen’s Facing War.

