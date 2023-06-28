US actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court in London for the start of his sexual offences trial.

The American Beauty star is charged with 12 offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. He is facing charges over alleged sex offences including indecent assault, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleads not guilty to all charges.

The trial is taking place at Southwark Crown Court, and is due to last for around four weeks.

During the first day of the trial, the jury of 14 was selected, of 12 actual jury members and two alternates.

The case is being preceded over by Judge Wall, who laid out to jurors that they should not let media coverage of the defendant’s fame influence their decision, nor that being aware of his fame or having seen his films would disqualify them from sitting on the jury.

Opening arguments will take place on Friday (June 30).