Filmmaker Kim Longinotto and Bafta film committee chair Anna Higgs are among the jurors for the Sheffield DocFest (June 14-19) competition strands.

Longinotto, who directed 2005 documentary Sisters In Law, will sit on the international competition jury alongside Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes and While We Watched director Vinay Shukla.

Higgs joins the international first feature competition jury with fellow producer Sonja Henrici and director Rosa Ruth Boesten whose debut documentary Master Of Light won the grand jury prize at SXSW in 2022.

The jury for the Tim Hetherington award is made up of programmer Julian Carrington, Brazilian filmmaker Bruno Jorge and Iranian producer Katayoon Shahabi.

DocFest has also announced the six filmmakers who will be mentored by Kevin Macdonald as they are tasked with creating a micro-budget documentary over the course of one day. The ‘Filmmaker Challenge’ participants are Dhivya Kate Chetty; Dorothy Pickard; Rosie Baldwin; Hannah Skolnick; Noémi Varga; and brothers Tom and Theo Tennant.

Among the guest speakers at this year’s festival is filmmaker Jordan Bryon whose recent documentary Children Of The Taliban won two TV Baftas earlier this year. Meanwhile, actor and musician Jordan Stephens will moderate a conversation with comedian Munya Chawawa about documentary satire. Talent from 106, out of the 122 films premiering, will be in attendance at the festival.

The line-up for the 2023 Sheffield DocFest includes the world premiere of Chris Smith’s Wham!.