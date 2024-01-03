South Korea’s box office admissions recorded a rise of 11% in 2023, boosted by two local hits, but saw 44.8% fewer cinemagoers than in pre-Covid 2019.
There was a total of 125.1 million admissions in 2023, according to the Korea Box-office Information System (Kobis), demonstrating steady growth year-on-year.
However, with audiences still not returning to cinemas at pre-pandemic levels, the number is a 44.8% decrease from 2019, which was year before the Covid-19 outbreak but also the all-time highest box office year on record in terms of admissions and gross.
Total box office gross last year went up 8.7% to KW1.261tn ($961m) compared to 2022 when social distancing measures ended in April. 2022 had seen a 98.5% increase on box office gross, although it was still at 60.6% of 2019.
South Korea’s 2023 box office was led by two local films: director Kim Sung-soo’s historical action drama 12.12: The Day; and Don Lee-starring franchise action film The Roundup: No Way Out, which pumped up total admissions with 11.8 million and 10.6 million tickets sold, respectively.
They were not very closely followed by two animated features: Disney’s Elemental with around 7.2 million admissions; and Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy adventure Suzume with around 5.57 million admissions.
Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s drug-smuggling sea divers action film Smugglers, which also screened in Locarno and Toronto, followed with 5.1 million admissions.
Local films took 48.6% of market share, down from 55.7% in 2022. US films took 35% while Japanese films took 14.1%. These were trailed by Chinese and UK films – each with 0.4%.
South Korea box office 2023
|Rank
|Title
|Country
|Distributor
|Release date
|Gross ($m)
|Admissions (m)
|1
|12.12: The Day
|S Korea
|Plus M Entertainment
|22/11/2023
|88.15
|11,854,809
|2
|The Roundup: No Way Out
|S Korea
|K-Movie Entertainment
|31/05/2023
|80
|10,682,813
|3
|Elemental
|US
|Walt Disney Company Korea
|15/06/2023
|54.35
|7,238,453
|4
|Suzume
|Japan
|Showbox
|8/3/2023
|43.64
|5,574,358
|5
|Smugglers
|S Korea
|Contents Panda
|26/07/2023
|37.97
|5,143,219
|6
|The First Slam Dunk
|Japan
|NEW
|4/1/2023
|38.25
|4,786,406
|7
|Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
|US
|Walt Disney Company Korea
|3/5/2023
|33.89
|4,209,118
|8
|Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
|US
|Lotte Entertainment
|12/7/2023
|30.89
|4,022,072
|9
|Concrete Utopia
|S Korea
|Lotte Entertainment
|9/8/2023
|28.59
|3,849,242
|10
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|US
|Walt Disney Company Korea
|14/12/2022
|36.18
|3,491,916
