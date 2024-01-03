12.12: The Day / The Roundup: No Way Out

South Korea’s box office admissions recorded a rise of 11% in 2023, boosted by two local hits, but saw 44.8% fewer cinemagoers than in pre-Covid 2019.

There was a total of 125.1 million admissions in 2023, according to the Korea Box-office Information System (Kobis), demonstrating steady growth year-on-year.

However, with audiences still not returning to cinemas at pre-pandemic levels, the number is a 44.8% decrease from 2019, which was year before the Covid-19 outbreak but also the all-time highest box office year on record in terms of admissions and gross.

Total box office gross last year went up 8.7% to KW1.261tn ($961m) compared to 2022 when social distancing measures ended in April. 2022 had seen a 98.5% increase on box office gross, although it was still at 60.6% of 2019.

South Korea’s 2023 box office was led by two local films: director Kim Sung-soo’s historical action drama 12.12: The Day; and Don Lee-starring franchise action film The Roundup: No Way Out, which pumped up total admissions with 11.8 million and 10.6 million tickets sold, respectively.

They were not very closely followed by two animated features: Disney’s Elemental with around 7.2 million admissions; and Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy adventure Suzume with around 5.57 million admissions.

Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s drug-smuggling sea divers action film Smugglers, which also screened in Locarno and Toronto, followed with 5.1 million admissions.

Local films took 48.6% of market share, down from 55.7% in 2022. US films took 35% while Japanese films took 14.1%. These were trailed by Chinese and UK films – each with 0.4%.

South Korea box office 2023

 Rank Title CountryDistributor  Release date Gross ($m) Admissions (m) 
 1 12.12: The Day  S Korea Plus M Entertainment   22/11/2023  88.15 11,854,809
 2 The Roundup: No Way Out   S Korea K-Movie Entertainment   31/05/2023  80 10,682,813
 3 Elemental   US Walt Disney Company Korea   15/06/2023  54.35  7,238,453
 4 Suzume   Japan Showbox   8/3/2023  43.64  5,574,358
 5 Smugglers   S Korea Contents Panda   26/07/2023  37.97  5,143,219
 6 The First Slam Dunk  Japan NEW   4/1/2023  38.25  4,786,406
 7 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3  US Walt Disney Company Korea   3/5/2023  33.89  4,209,118
 8 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One  US Lotte Entertainment   12/7/2023  30.89  4,022,072
 9 Concrete Utopia  S Korea Lotte Entertainment   9/8/2023  28.59  3,849,242
 10 Avatar: The Way of Water  US Walt Disney Company Korea   14/12/2022  36.18  3,491,916

