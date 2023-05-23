Korea’s Plus M Entertainment has sold Cannes Un Certain Regard title Hopeless to a raft of territories led by Japan (Happinet) and France (Bac Films).

The first feature from director Kim Chang-hoon stars top Korean actor Song Joong-ki of TV’s Reborn Rich and rising actor Hong Xa-bin. The latter plays a teenager who is sucked into the violent world of a local thug.

The film has also sold to Taiwan (MovieCloud), Hong Kong (Edko Films), India (MVP Entertainment), the Philippines (Viva Communications), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm International), Vietnam (Lotte Entertainment Vietnam), Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei (Purple Plan), and Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Periscoop).

It is produced by Sanai Pictures, whose credits include Cannes Midnight Screenings titles Hunt (2022) and The Spy Gone North (2018).

Hopeless is set to make its world premiere in Cannes on May 24 with the cast and crew in attendance.