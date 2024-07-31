South Korean revenge thriller Revolver has secured distribution deals worldwide through Plus M Entertainment ahead of its local release on August 7.

The crime drama, starring Cannes award-winner Jeon Do-yeon and directed by Oh Seung-uk, has been acquired for North America (Well Go USA), Latin America (Impacto Cine), Middle East and North Africa (The Plot Pictures), Hong Kong and Macau (Neofilms), Poland (Media4Fun), Mongolia (The Filmbridge), SAARC (Premiere 9) and CIS (Provzglyad).

It was previously secured for France (Bac Films), Germany (Plaion Pictures), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Vietnam (Runup Vietnam), and Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei (Purple Plan).

The film reunites Jeon, who won best actress at Cannes in 2007 for her performance in Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine, with director Oh, having previously starred in the filmmaker’s The Shameless, which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2015. Jeon in also known for the series Crash Course In Romance and Netflix feature Kill Boksoon, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2023.

In Revolver, she stars as a former police officer on a mission of revenge after serving a prison sentence for someone else and finding that the promised compensation has disappeared.

The film also stars Ji Chang-wook of Netflix series Welcome To Samdal-ri and Lim Ji-yeon of psychological drama series The Glory. Lim plays a mysterious woman who arrives to collect Jeon’s ex-cop on her day of release while Ji plays the man behind it all.

It is produced by Sanai Pictures in association with Plus M Entertainment – having previously teamed on Hunt and Hopeless, which were selected for Cannes in 2022 and 2023 respectively – and Story Rooftop.

“The combination of superstar Jeon Do-yeon and acclaimed director Oh Seung-uk in a female revenge story reminded us stylistically of countless classic 90s Hong Kong thrillers and Park Chan Wook’s relentless revenge trilogy,” said distributor Plaion Pictures, which is set to release the film in German-speaking territories.

Seoul-based Plus M Entertainment – a sales agent, distributor and investor – recently closed deals on E.oni’s romantic drama Love In The Big City ahead of its world premiere at Toronto.