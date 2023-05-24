Kristen Stewart, Josh O’Connor and Elle Fanning are to lead Rosebushpruning, a dark satire from Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz, backed by The Match Factory and Mubi.

The upcoming feature is set to begin shooting in spring 2024 and is an adaptation of Marco Bellocchio’s 1965 psychological drama Fists In The Pocket, with adaptation rights acquired from Italy’s Kavac Film.

It is scripted by Efthimis Filippou, who co-wrote Dogtooth, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer and The Lobster with director Yorgos Lanthimos, securing an Oscar nomination for the latter title.

The Match Factory previously worked with Aïnouz on his 2019 Un Certain Regard winning film The Invisible Life Of Eurídice Gusmão. The Brazilian film director is in Competition at this year’s Cannes with period drama Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.

Viola Fügen and Michael Weber are producing Rosebushpruning for The Match Factory, which is also handling sales for the film and is understood to have begun talks with buyers in Cannes market. CAA Media Finance represents North American distribution rights. Mubi is financing production.

The original is considered an Italian classic and won prizes when it screened at Locarno and Venice film festivals in 1964. The story centres on a young man suffering from epilepsy who plots the murders of his dysfunctional family.

Aïnouz said: “Marco Bellocchio’s astonishing debut, Fists In The Pocket, was released over 50 years ago and had a huge impact on Italian cinema and storytelling at the time. I’m excited to be collaborating with Efthimis Filippou to revisit this iconic work to create a contemporary parable about the death of the traditional patriarchal family — which I hope will be touching and provocative in equal measure.

“It’s a dream come true to be working with such a dynamic ensemble of actors that I have long admired to bring this explosive adaptation to audiences today.”

US actor Stewart is known for her starring role in the Twilight franchise and more recently depicted Princess Diana in Spencer. O’Connor was named a Star of Tomorrow by Screen in 2016 and has credits including God’s Own Country and Netflix series The Crown, in which he played Prince Charles. US actress Fanning is known for features including Teen Spirit and Emmy award-winning series The Great.